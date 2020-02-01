Home
Services
Eastaugh and Carroll
Corner Horatio & Lawson Streets
Mudgee, New South Wales 2850
(02) 6372 2384
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:30 AM
Eastaugh and Carroll
Corner Horatio & Lawson Streets
Mudgee, New South Wales 2850
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT OAKHILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT ALLAN OAKHILL

Add a Memory
ROBERT ALLAN OAKHILL Notice
OAKHILL - ROBERT ALLAN 'BOB'. On Thursday, 30th January 2020 at Opal Nursing Home. Late of Frederick Street, Dudley, and formerly of Wollongong. Dearly beloved brother of Garth. Much loved uncle to Phoebe and Leah. Missed by his family and friends. Aged 71 years The relatives and friends of Mr 'Bob' Oakhill are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in The Lawson Room at Eastaugh & Carroll cnr Horatio and Lawson Streets, Mudgee on Wednesday, 5th February 2020, commencing at 10.30 am. Following the Service a private cremation will take place. EASTAUGH & CARROLL Funeral Directors Since 1895 John Hopkins and Peter Hannigan Cnr. Horatio and Lawson Streets, Mudgee eastaughandcarroll.com.au Ph. 02 6372 2384 - 24 Hours
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -