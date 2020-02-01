|
OAKHILL - ROBERT ALLAN 'BOB'. On Thursday, 30th January 2020 at Opal Nursing Home. Late of Frederick Street, Dudley, and formerly of Wollongong. Dearly beloved brother of Garth. Much loved uncle to Phoebe and Leah. Missed by his family and friends. Aged 71 years The relatives and friends of Mr 'Bob' Oakhill are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in The Lawson Room at Eastaugh & Carroll cnr Horatio and Lawson Streets, Mudgee on Wednesday, 5th February 2020, commencing at 10.30 am. Following the Service a private cremation will take place. EASTAUGH & CARROLL Funeral Directors Since 1895 John Hopkins and Peter Hannigan Cnr. Horatio and Lawson Streets, Mudgee eastaughandcarroll.com.au Ph. 02 6372 2384 - 24 Hours
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 1, 2020