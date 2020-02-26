Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
9:30 AM
The Chapel
Harris St
Wallsend
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert WILLS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Alexander WILLS

Add a Memory
Robert Alexander WILLS Notice
WILLS (Bob) Robert Alexander Late of Warners Bay

Passed peacefully

24th February 2020

Aged 91 years



Dearly loved husband of Helen. Much loved father and father-in-law of Robert, John, Jenny, Colin and Alyson, Garth and Elizabeth, Catherine and David. Cherished 'Pop Bob' to McAlyn, Grady, Eli, Olivia, Dylan and Ayla.



The family and friends of Bob are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life, to be held in The Chapel, Harris St Wallsend, on Monday 2nd March 2020, service commencing at 9.30am.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -