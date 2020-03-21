Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
12:30 PM
The Chapel
444 Pacific Hwy.
Belmont
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roben SENDJIRDJIAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roben Agop SENDJIRDJIAN

Add a Memory
Roben Agop SENDJIRDJIAN Notice
SENDJIRDJIAN Roben Agop 'Blue'

Late of Charlestown

Passed away

17th March, 2020

Aged 73 Years



Dearly loved husband of Rita. Loving father and father-in-law of Jason and Leanne, Kevin and Rosa, Ian, Angela and Daniel. Loving poppy of Emily, Alicia, Zac, Josh, Olyvia, and Ruby. Loved son of Luzia and Agop (dec'd) and brother of Aram (dec'd), and Maria.



The family and friends of Blue are invited to attend his Funeral to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy., Belmont this Monday 23rd March, 2020. Service commencing at 12:30pm.



logo


logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roben's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -