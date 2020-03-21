|
|
SENDJIRDJIAN Roben Agop 'Blue'
Late of Charlestown
Passed away
17th March, 2020
Aged 73 Years
Dearly loved husband of Rita. Loving father and father-in-law of Jason and Leanne, Kevin and Rosa, Ian, Angela and Daniel. Loving poppy of Emily, Alicia, Zac, Josh, Olyvia, and Ruby. Loved son of Luzia and Agop (dec'd) and brother of Aram (dec'd), and Maria.
The family and friends of Blue are invited to attend his Funeral to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy., Belmont this Monday 23rd March, 2020. Service commencing at 12:30pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 21, 2020