Albert & Meyer Funeral Directors
301 Pennant Hills Rd
Thornleigh, New South Wales 2120
(02) 9484 3992
Requiem Mass
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:30 AM
St Agatha's Catholic Church
20 Boundary Rd
Pennant Hills
9.3.1925 - 2020
ROBERTS nee Gillett Rita Kathleen 9.3.1925 - 27.2.2020 Late of Pennant Hills Dearly loved wife of Jim. Beloved sister of Patricia. Loving mother of Judy & Peter, Jenny & Steve, Cathy & Ralph, Helen & John and Peter & Liz. Much loved grandma to her 17 grandchildren and great grandmother to her 8 great grandchildren. Family and friends are warmly invited to attend a Requiem Mass for the Repose of RITA's Soul to be held at St Agatha's Catholic Church, 20 Boundary Rd, Pennant Hills on Monday 9th March at 10.30am followed by a committal Service at Macquarie Park Cemetery. ALBERT & MEYER AUSTRALIAN OWNED Thornleigh 9484 3992
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 4, 2020
