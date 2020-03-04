|
ROBERTS nee Gillett Rita Kathleen 9.3.1925 - 27.2.2020 Late of Pennant Hills Dearly loved wife of Jim. Beloved sister of Patricia. Loving mother of Judy & Peter, Jenny & Steve, Cathy & Ralph, Helen & John and Peter & Liz. Much loved grandma to her 17 grandchildren and great grandmother to her 8 great grandchildren. Family and friends are warmly invited to attend a Requiem Mass for the Repose of RITA's Soul to be held at St Agatha's Catholic Church, 20 Boundary Rd, Pennant Hills on Monday 9th March at 10.30am followed by a committal Service at Macquarie Park Cemetery. ALBERT & MEYER AUSTRALIAN OWNED Thornleigh 9484 3992
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 4, 2020