Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
9:30 AM
The Chapel
Harris Street
Wallsend
TOWNER Richard Late of Valentine

Passed peacefully

30th December 2019

Aged 63 years



Dearly loved husband of Sue. Much loved father and father-in-law of Kelly and Liz, Caitlin and Scott. Cherished pop of Travis and Harlow. Loved Son of Laurel and John (dec'd), brother of Karen and Steven and their families.



Family and friends of Richard are kindly invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, Harris Street Wallsend this Wednesday 8th January 2020 service commencing at 9.30am



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 4, 2020
