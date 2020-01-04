|
|
TOWNER Richard Late of Valentine
Passed peacefully
30th December 2019
Aged 63 years
Dearly loved husband of Sue. Much loved father and father-in-law of Kelly and Liz, Caitlin and Scott. Cherished pop of Travis and Harlow. Loved Son of Laurel and John (dec'd), brother of Karen and Steven and their families.
Family and friends of Richard are kindly invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, Harris Street Wallsend this Wednesday 8th January 2020 service commencing at 9.30am
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 4, 2020