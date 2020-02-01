Home
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Lake Macquarie Memorial Park
Ryhope
View Map
Richard Thomas FENNELL

Richard Thomas FENNELL Notice
Fennell Richard Thomas Late of Gateshead Passed away 25th January 2020 Aged 79 years Loving Husband of Roslyn. Adored father and father in law of Peter, Sue and Graeme Humbles and Robert (deceased). Cherished Grandfather, Pop, Great Grandfather, Brother, Brother-in-law and friend to many. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday 3rd February 2020 at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park Ryhope commencing at 11am. In care of Dailey Family Funerals Newcastle owned and operated 4956 4221
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 1, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -