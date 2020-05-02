Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Richard SULLIVAN

Richard SULLIVAN Notice
SULLIVAN Richard Late of Birmingham Gardens

Passed peacefully surrounded by loving family

30th April 2020

Aged 90 Years



Dearly loved husband of the Late Dawn Sullivan. Much loved father of Mark, Bruce, Stephen, Gayle, and Christine. Loving father-in-law. Proud grandfather and great grandfather to their families. Cherished son of Arthur and Esther (dec'd). Loved brother of Monica (dec'd).



Richard's service will be held Thursday 7th May, 1pm, family and friends are invited to view online at pettigrew.com.au/sullivan-richard



'We will be loving you always'



'Rest in Peace

In Gods Care'



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 2, 2020
