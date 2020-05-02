|
|
SULLIVAN Richard Late of Birmingham Gardens
Passed peacefully surrounded by loving family
30th April 2020
Aged 90 Years
Dearly loved husband of the Late Dawn Sullivan. Much loved father of Mark, Bruce, Stephen, Gayle, and Christine. Loving father-in-law. Proud grandfather and great grandfather to their families. Cherished son of Arthur and Esther (dec'd). Loved brother of Monica (dec'd).
Richard's service will be held Thursday 7th May, 1pm, family and friends are invited to view online at pettigrew.com.au/sullivan-richard
'We will be loving you always'
'Rest in Peace
In Gods Care'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 2, 2020