|
|
CARR Richard Sidney Rick Passed away peacefully 13.02.2020 Late of Mulbring Beloved husband of BRENDA. Loving father and father-in-law to NATALIE and CRAIG STITT, JEFF and ALLANA, JOSH and JAMIE. Much loved Pop to their FAMILIES. A cherished son of RAY (dec'd) and BERYL. A dear brother and brother-in-law to TREVOR and ANNE, and BRAD (dec'd). Family and Friends of RICK are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in the Uniting Church Palmer St., Mulbring this WEDNESDAY, 19.02.2020 at 10:30am; thence for interment in the adjacent Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Jane McGrath Foundation may be left at the Church. C.R. SMYTH & SON 4990 1425 Independent & Family Owned Since 1925 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 15, 2020