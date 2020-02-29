Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Requiem Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Platt St., Waratah
Richard JOHNSON

Richard JOHNSON Notice
JOHNSON Richard 'Dick'

Late of

Tinonee Gardens

Formerly of

Tweed Heads and

Blacktown

Passed away

22nd February, 2020

Aged 89 Years



Dearly loved husband of the late Yvonne Johnson. Much loved father and father-in-law of Kerry, Richard, Margaret, Carol, Kathleen, Michael and their families. Loving grandad, great grandad and cousin.



A Gentleman and a Gentle Man



The family and friends of Dick are warmly invited to attend his Funeral to be held in Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Platt St., Waratah, this Tuesday 3rd March, 2020. Requiem Mass for the repose of his soul to be celebrated at 10am. Interment will follow at Sandgate Lawn Cemetery.



May He Rest In Peace



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 29, 2020
