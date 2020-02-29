|
|
JOHNSON Richard 'Dick'
Late of
Tinonee Gardens
Formerly of
Tweed Heads and
Blacktown
Passed away
22nd February, 2020
Aged 89 Years
Dearly loved husband of the late Yvonne Johnson. Much loved father and father-in-law of Kerry, Richard, Margaret, Carol, Kathleen, Michael and their families. Loving grandad, great grandad and cousin.
A Gentleman and a Gentle Man
The family and friends of Dick are warmly invited to attend his Funeral to be held in Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Platt St., Waratah, this Tuesday 3rd March, 2020. Requiem Mass for the repose of his soul to be celebrated at 10am. Interment will follow at Sandgate Lawn Cemetery.
May He Rest In Peace
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 29, 2020