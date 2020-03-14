|
|
DAY RIICHARD GREIG 'DICK'
Late of Hamilton
Passed away
peacefully 11.3.2020
Aged 79
Dearly loved husband of Beverley. Much loved father and father-in-law of Miles and Liz, Tamara and David. Loved grandfather of Chloe, Sophie and Sidney. Devoted brother and brother-in-law of Helen and Kerry and uncle to their family.
Relatives and friends of DICK are warmly invited to attend the Celebration of his Life to be held at James Murray Funeral Chapel, 44 Blackall St, Broadmeadow on FRIDAY 20th March 2020 commencing at 2.30pm. A private cremation will follow this service.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 14, 2020