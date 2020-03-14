Home
James Murray Funeral Directors
44 Blackall Street
Broadmeadow, New South Wales 2292
02 4961 1435
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
2:30 PM
James Murray Funeral Directors
44 Blackall Street
Broadmeadow, New South Wales 2292
RICHARD GREIG DAY

RICHARD GREIG DAY Notice
DAY RIICHARD GREIG 'DICK'

Late of Hamilton

Passed away

peacefully 11.3.2020

Aged 79



Dearly loved husband of Beverley. Much loved father and father-in-law of Miles and Liz, Tamara and David. Loved grandfather of Chloe, Sophie and Sidney. Devoted brother and brother-in-law of Helen and Kerry and uncle to their family.



Relatives and friends of DICK are warmly invited to attend the Celebration of his Life to be held at James Murray Funeral Chapel, 44 Blackall St, Broadmeadow on FRIDAY 20th March 2020 commencing at 2.30pm. A private cremation will follow this service.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 14, 2020
