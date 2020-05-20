|
|
WENHAM Richard George Late of Jewells
Passed peacefully
and with Dignity
15th May, 2020
Aged 58 Years
Dearly loved son of the Late Charles and Elizabeth Wenham. Much loved brother of Michael, Alison, John and Colin.
To ensure the health and safety of family and friends at this time, Richard's service will be by invitation only, for those who wish, the service will be streamed live on Thursday 21st, May 2020 at 10am. Please visit pettigrew.com.au/wenham-richard/
'Rest in Peace'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 20, 2020