12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Service
Thursday, May 21, 2020
10:00 AM
pettigrew.com.au/wenham-richard/
Richard George WENHAM

Richard George WENHAM Notice
WENHAM Richard George Late of Jewells

Passed peacefully

and with Dignity

15th May, 2020

Aged 58 Years



Dearly loved son of the Late Charles and Elizabeth Wenham. Much loved brother of Michael, Alison, John and Colin.



To ensure the health and safety of family and friends at this time, Richard's service will be by invitation only, for those who wish, the service will be streamed live on Thursday 21st, May 2020 at 10am. Please visit pettigrew.com.au/wenham-richard/



'Rest in Peace'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 20, 2020
