Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
12:00 PM
Susan's place
15 Morris Street
Mayfield West
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard GRAHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Ellis GRAHAM

Add a Memory
Richard Ellis GRAHAM Notice
GRAHAM Richard Ellis Late of Mayfield

Passed Peacefully surrounded

by His loving family

15th January 2020

Aged 73 Years



Loving father of Debbie, and Karen. Much loved grandfather of Jacob, Aaron, Nathan, Jade, Jemma.



All family and friends of Richard are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life at Susan's place, 15 Morris Street, Mayfield West this Saturday 25th January 2020 commencing at 12noon.



A private cremation has taken place in accordance with Richard's wishes.



'Forever Loved'



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -