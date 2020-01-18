|
|
GRAHAM Richard Ellis Late of Mayfield
Passed Peacefully surrounded
by His loving family
15th January 2020
Aged 73 Years
Loving father of Debbie, and Karen. Much loved grandfather of Jacob, Aaron, Nathan, Jade, Jemma.
All family and friends of Richard are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life at Susan's place, 15 Morris Street, Mayfield West this Saturday 25th January 2020 commencing at 12noon.
A private cremation has taken place in accordance with Richard's wishes.
'Forever Loved'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 18, 2020