Richard Donald BARTON

Richard Donald BARTON Notice
BARTON Richard Donald Late of Jewells

Passed away

18th March, 2020

Aged 84 Years



Dearly loved husband of Lorette. Much loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and great uncle of the Barton, Ryan, Lindsay and Burcher families.



The family and friends of Richard are respectfully advised that his funeral has taken place privately in accordance with his wishes.



In lieu of flowers donations can be forwarded to the Heart Foundation in Richard's memory.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 28, 2020
