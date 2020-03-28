|
|
BARTON Richard Donald Late of Jewells
Passed away
18th March, 2020
Aged 84 Years
Dearly loved husband of Lorette. Much loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and great uncle of the Barton, Ryan, Lindsay and Burcher families.
The family and friends of Richard are respectfully advised that his funeral has taken place privately in accordance with his wishes.
In lieu of flowers donations can be forwarded to the Heart Foundation in Richard's memory.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 28, 2020