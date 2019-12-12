|
MOSSOP Richard Clement 9th December 2019
Aged 96 years
Late of
Summit Care Wallsend
Formerly of
Mayfield West
Dearly loved husband of Gladys (dec). Much loved father and father-in-law of Ian and Kathryn. Loving grandad of Ewen. Loved uncle and great-uncle.
Family and Friends are invited to attend Richard's Funeral to be held in the Anglican Church of St Andrew, Church St, Mayfield on Friday, 13 December 2019 commencing at 1.30pm.
No flowers by request, donations to Stroke Foundation may be made at the service.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 12, 2019