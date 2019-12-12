Home
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
1:30 PM
Anglican Church of St Andrew
Church St
Mayfield
Richard Clement MOSSOP

Richard Clement MOSSOP Notice
MOSSOP Richard Clement 9th December 2019

Aged 96 years

Late of

Summit Care Wallsend

Formerly of

Mayfield West



Dearly loved husband of Gladys (dec). Much loved father and father-in-law of Ian and Kathryn. Loving grandad of Ewen. Loved uncle and great-uncle.



Family and Friends are invited to attend Richard's Funeral to be held in the Anglican Church of St Andrew, Church St, Mayfield on Friday, 13 December 2019 commencing at 1.30pm.



No flowers by request, donations to Stroke Foundation may be made at the service.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 12, 2019
