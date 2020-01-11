|
BLIGHT Richard Dudley AKA "Mr B" or "R1" 6/3/38 - 9/1/20 Late of Kempsey NSW Dearly loved husband of Lenore for 57yrs, father & father-in-law of Elizabeth Blight, Mark & Kristine Blight, (Drs) Alison Blight & Richard Lawrence ("R2"). Adored "Poppy" of Alexis Ting & partner Nick, Cameron & Mandy Blight, Allyce Blight & partner Brad. Great Grandfather to Elijah & Damien Blight. Brother & brother in-law of Phillip & Hazel Blight, Barry Blight & Robert Alexander (dec), & John & Margaret Blight. Richard was an amazing community member of the Macleay Valley. Employee of the Macleay Argus for 47yrs, life member & previous Band Master of, & euphonium player (67yrs) in the Kempsey District Silver Band. He spent most of his lunch hours for 27yrs teaching children to play musical instruments for the East Kempsey Primary School band (over 750 students), >15yrs presenting on community radio "Tank FM" & >10yrs playing piano at Parklands Cottage day respite centre. He spent decades teaching Sunday School & leading youth groups for the church & playing piano/organ for many church events & ceremonies. In his younger years he played in a number of local dance bands up & down the Mid North Coast & enjoyed playing tennis & cricket. He was a good friend to many & was the ultimate bad "Dad Joke" teller. Above all Richard was a loyal & committed family man who will be deeply missed. Thanks & gratitude to staff of Bupa Aged Care in Kempsey for their care of Richard & his family over the past few months. A celebration of Richard's life will be held at The Chapel of Walkers Crematorium & Memorial Gardens Frederickton on Friday 17th January at 2pm with light refreshments to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Kempsey District Silver Band or Dementia Australia (Port Macquarie branch). Robert B Walker Funerals Kempsey & Districts | PH 65624329 www.walkerfunerals.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 11, 2020