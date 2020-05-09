Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Richard Arthur OLSEN


1961 - 2020
Richard Arthur OLSEN Notice
OLSEN Richard Arthur Late of Lakelands

Passed peacefully

4th May 2020

Aged 78 years



Dearly loved husband of Sandra. Much loved father and father-in-law of Lisa and Brian, Dean and Kimberley, Rodney and Jackie. Cherished Poppa to Sienna and Rylee. A loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle. A life member of Macquarie Junior Football Association, and Macquarie Football Referees Association.



Due to current restrictions, and for the safety and health of family and friends, a private service for Richard has been held.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 9, 2020
