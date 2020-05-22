|
|
In loving memory of Renee Louise Morgan 22.9.77- 19.5.20 The beautiful memories of your smile and your laugh will stay with all of us forever. You will be sadly missed but forever loved. Rest In Peace our darling Daughter, Sister, Aunty, Niece and Cousin. Loved always and forever Dad, Shayne and Karen, Anita & Lee, Angie & Lee and their families. Our many heartfelt thanks to the palliative nurses and dedicated care workers. A private ceremony will be held.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 22, 2020