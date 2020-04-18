Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
RENATO D'AMICO

RENATO D'AMICO Notice
D'AMICO RENATO 'NONNO'



Late of Warabrook

Passed away peacefully

8th April 2020

Aged 84 years



Dearly loved husband of Saveria. Cherished father of Cesare, Mario and much loved father-in-law of Julie, and Michelle. Loving Nonno of Laura, Ben, Liam, and Oliver. Beautiful brother to Bruno, Emma, Enrico, Leonetta and their families. Fond uncle, kind friend and a beautiful soul.



Due to current public health concerns, RENATO was laid to rest in a private family funeral on Tuesday 14th April 2020.



'He will be greatly missed

but with us always'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 18, 2020
