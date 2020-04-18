|
|
D'AMICO RENATO 'NONNO'
Late of Warabrook
Passed away peacefully
8th April 2020
Aged 84 years
Dearly loved husband of Saveria. Cherished father of Cesare, Mario and much loved father-in-law of Julie, and Michelle. Loving Nonno of Laura, Ben, Liam, and Oliver. Beautiful brother to Bruno, Emma, Enrico, Leonetta and their families. Fond uncle, kind friend and a beautiful soul.
Due to current public health concerns, RENATO was laid to rest in a private family funeral on Tuesday 14th April 2020.
'He will be greatly missed
but with us always'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 18, 2020