|
|
SINCLAIR (Bec) Rebecca Lillious Late of Cardiff
Passed peacefully
26th December 2019
Aged 62 years
Cherished mother and mother-in-law of John and Katie, Troy and Abby, and Murray. An adored Nana to Jonah, Chloe, Henry, Archie, Florence, Teddy, Judah and Hannah. A treasured daughter of Linda and Bill (dec'd). A much loved sister and sister-in-law to Scott and Ge, and Brett (dec'd).
The family and friends of Bec are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life, to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy Belmont (parking via Henry St), on Friday 3rd January 2020, service commencing at 3pm.
