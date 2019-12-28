Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
3:00 PM
The Chapel
444 Pacific Hwy Belmont (parking via Henry St)
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rebecca SINCLAIR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rebecca Lillious SINCLAIR

Add a Memory
Rebecca Lillious SINCLAIR Notice
SINCLAIR (Bec) Rebecca Lillious Late of Cardiff

Passed peacefully

26th December 2019

Aged 62 years



Cherished mother and mother-in-law of John and Katie, Troy and Abby, and Murray. An adored Nana to Jonah, Chloe, Henry, Archie, Florence, Teddy, Judah and Hannah. A treasured daughter of Linda and Bill (dec'd). A much loved sister and sister-in-law to Scott and Ge, and Brett (dec'd).



The family and friends of Bec are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life, to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy Belmont (parking via Henry St), on Friday 3rd January 2020, service commencing at 3pm.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rebecca's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -