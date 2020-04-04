|
BROCK Raymond Owen 'Ray'
Passed away peacefully in the loving care of Opal Gardens, Raymond Terrace
2nd April 2020
Aged 80 Years
Dearly loved husband of IRENE. Much loved father and father in law of ROSLYN and JOHN HOLLOTT, ANDREW and SUZANNE BROCK, GORDON and KAREN BROCK. Adored Grandpop of PHOEBE, ALICE, WESLEY, ADELE, HAMISH, NICHOLAS, HOLLY and AMBER. Loved brother in law of GEOFFREY and JENNY MILES and uncle and great uncle to their families.
Ray's family wish to advise that a celebration of his wonderful life will be held at a later date.
Privately cremated.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 4, 2020