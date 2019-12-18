|
|
CARPENTER (Ray) Raymond Leslie Late of Fletcher
Passed peacefully
17th December 2019
Aged 71 years
Dearly loved husband of Ros. A much loved father and father-in-law of Tracy and Ron, Michael and Holly, Daniel and Julie, Kate, Amy and Ben. A cherished Poppy to Levi, Ayden, Tallan, Sharna, Georgie, Henry, Audrey, Sienna, Evie and Sophie.
A loved brother and brother-in-law of Margaret and Bill, Lena and Ted, Paul and Judy.
The family and friends of Ray are warmly invited to attend a Funeral Liturgy to celebrate his life, to be held at St Patrick's Catholic Church, 11 Macquarie St Wallsend, on Friday 20th December 2019, commencing at 2.00pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 18, 2019