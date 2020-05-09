|
|
FROST Raymond Kenneth Late of Mayfield
Formerly of Waratah
Passed peacefully
2nd May, 2020
Aged 94 Years
Dearly loved husband of Joyce (Dec), and Claire. Much loved father and father-in-law of Dianne and Jack Evans. Loved step-father and step father-in-law of Christine Rayfield and Ron Coventry, Stephen and Paula Rayfield. Loved Grandfather and Great Grandfather of their children.
To ensure the health & safety of family and friends at this time, Ray's service has taken place privately. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 9, 2020