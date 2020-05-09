Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond FROST
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Kenneth FROST

Add a Memory
Raymond Kenneth FROST Notice
FROST Raymond Kenneth Late of Mayfield

Formerly of Waratah

Passed peacefully

2nd May, 2020

Aged 94 Years



Dearly loved husband of Joyce (Dec), and Claire. Much loved father and father-in-law of Dianne and Jack Evans. Loved step-father and step father-in-law of Christine Rayfield and Ron Coventry, Stephen and Paula Rayfield. Loved Grandfather and Great Grandfather of their children.



To ensure the health & safety of family and friends at this time, Ray's service has taken place privately. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -