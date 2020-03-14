Home
C R Smyth & Son Funeral Directors
216 Wollombi Road
Cessnock, New South Wales 2325
4990 1425
Funeral
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
12:00 PM
GLENDENNING Raymond "Bruce" Passed away peacefully 10.03.2020 Aged 68 Years Late of Kurri Kurri Beloved husband of VIVIEN. Loving father and father-in-law to SALLY-ANNE and SHAUN, ROSEALINDA and TREVOR, LIAM and SHARLENE. Much loved Poppy Bruce to HAYDEN, MAKENZIE, LACHLAN, BLAKE, KALANI and DIESEL. A much loved member of the GLENDENNING and ANTHONY families. Family and friends of BRUCE are warmly invited to attend his funeral in the Chapel of C.R. Smyth & Son, 120 Lang Street, Kurri Kurri this THURSDAY 19/03/2020 at 12noon. In lieu of flowers donations to the Leukaemia Foundation may be left at the chapel. C.R. SMYTH & SON Independent & Family Owned Since 1925 4937 4811 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Mar. 14 to Mar. 18, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -