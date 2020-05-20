|
|
PEPPERALL Raymond Claude Late of Maryland
Passed away
14th May, 2020
Aged 89 Years
Dearly loved husband of Jan (dec'd). Much loved father and father-in-law of Stephen and Jill, Raymond and Jennifer, Karen and Ian. Loving grandfather, great grandfather and great great grandfather of their families. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.
The family and friends of Ray are respectfully advised that his Funeral will take place privately, due to current restrictions.
For those who wish Ray's service will be streamed live from 12 noon on Friday 22nd May, 2020. Please visit; pettigrew.com.au/pepperall-raymond/
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 20, 2020