Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Service
Friday, May 22, 2020
12:00 PM
streamed live
Please visit; pettigrew.com.au/pepperall-raymond/
Raymond Claude PEPPERALL Notice
PEPPERALL Raymond Claude Late of Maryland

Passed away

14th May, 2020

Aged 89 Years



Dearly loved husband of Jan (dec'd). Much loved father and father-in-law of Stephen and Jill, Raymond and Jennifer, Karen and Ian. Loving grandfather, great grandfather and great great grandfather of their families. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.



The family and friends of Ray are respectfully advised that his Funeral will take place privately, due to current restrictions.



For those who wish Ray's service will be streamed live from 12 noon on Friday 22nd May, 2020. Please visit; pettigrew.com.au/pepperall-raymond/



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 20, 2020
