RAYMOND ALLEN COLEMAN

RAYMOND ALLEN COLEMAN Notice
COLEMAN RAYMOND ALLEN

Late of Boolaroo

Passed away peacefully

In his loving wife's arms and

With loving family by his side

At Whiddon Aged Care, Redhead

5th March 2020

Aged 87 years



Very much loved, cherished and adored husband of Maree. Father and Father-in-law of Kathryn, Mark and Maree, Jo-Anne and John. Grandfather of Paul and Kerry, Melissa and Shane, Samantha and Clint, James and Tara. Great Grandfather of Eboni, Lillian, Jude, Lara, Marni, Harry, and Charlie. Uncle and Great Uncle of Francine and Anthony, Anna, James, Stephen and Julie, Courtney, Caitlin, Christie and Martin, Ellie, Grace, Ivy, Matthew, and Finn.



The Relatives and Friends of RAY, the Coleman, Jones, Foster and Harrison families are warmly invited to attend his Funeral to be held in Our Lady of Help Christians Catholic Church, 82 Main Rd, Boolaroo this Tuesday 10th March 2020, Funeral Mass for the repose of his soul commencing at 2.00pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 7, 2020
