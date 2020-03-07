|
|
COLEMAN RAYMOND ALLEN
Late of Boolaroo
Passed away peacefully
In his loving wife's arms and
With loving family by his side
At Whiddon Aged Care, Redhead
5th March 2020
Aged 87 years
Very much loved, cherished and adored husband of Maree. Father and Father-in-law of Kathryn, Mark and Maree, Jo-Anne and John. Grandfather of Paul and Kerry, Melissa and Shane, Samantha and Clint, James and Tara. Great Grandfather of Eboni, Lillian, Jude, Lara, Marni, Harry, and Charlie. Uncle and Great Uncle of Francine and Anthony, Anna, James, Stephen and Julie, Courtney, Caitlin, Christie and Martin, Ellie, Grace, Ivy, Matthew, and Finn.
The Relatives and Friends of RAY, the Coleman, Jones, Foster and Harrison families are warmly invited to attend his Funeral to be held in Our Lady of Help Christians Catholic Church, 82 Main Rd, Boolaroo this Tuesday 10th March 2020, Funeral Mass for the repose of his soul commencing at 2.00pm.
