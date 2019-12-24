|
|
FEENEY Raylene Vikki Passed away 20.12.2019 Aged 49 years Late of Karuah. Loving mother of JADE, KIMBERLEY, JOEL and JACOB. Much loved nan to ARCHER. Beloved daughter of MARCIA & RAYMOND (dec). A dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt and cousin to the FEENEY and RIDGEWAY Families. Relatives and Friends of RAYLENE are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in the Uniting Church, Tarean Road, Karuah this FRIDAY 27.12.2019 at 11:00am. Thence for interment in Karuah Cemetery. LANCE BOOTS FUNERALS Phone: 4987 2101 www.lancelbootsfunerals.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019