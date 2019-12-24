Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Raylene FEENEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raylene FEENEY

Add a Memory
Raylene FEENEY Notice
FEENEY Raylene Vikki Passed away 20.12.2019 Aged 49 years Late of Karuah. Loving mother of JADE, KIMBERLEY, JOEL and JACOB. Much loved nan to ARCHER. Beloved daughter of MARCIA & RAYMOND (dec). A dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt and cousin to the FEENEY and RIDGEWAY Families. Relatives and Friends of RAYLENE are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in the Uniting Church, Tarean Road, Karuah this FRIDAY 27.12.2019 at 11:00am. Thence for interment in Karuah Cemetery. LANCE BOOTS FUNERALS Phone: 4987 2101 www.lancelbootsfunerals.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raylene's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -