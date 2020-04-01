Home
RAYMOND (RAY) ROBERT THOMAS Ray Thomas Of Glendonbrook, Via Singleton passed away peacefully in Maitland Hospital on Sunday 29th March, 2020 aged 73 years. Dearly loved husband of Robyn. Cherished Father, Father in law and Fardi of Andrew and Kimba with Tia, Amber and Rex, and Kate and Henry with Sid, Ned and Georgie. A private funeral service will be held by the family. Partridge Bros, Singleton FDA of NSW Ph: 02 6572 2917 www.partridgebrothers.com.au



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 1, 2020
