|
|
STEWART RAY 'Butch'
Late of Toronto
Passed peacefully
surrounded by his
loving family
25th April 2020
Aged 73 years
Dearly loved husband of Kathie. Adored father and father-in-law of Darren, Wayne, Allison and Graham. Much loved grand-dad of Matthew and Cherie, Melanie, Oscar, Alex, Noah, Flynn, Piper and Lilly. A great brother, brother-in-law, uncle and a loyal friend to many.
To ensure the health & safely of family & friends at this time Ray's service will by invitation only. For those who wish, his service will be streamed live on Friday 1st May, 2020 at 2.30pm.
Please visit pettigrew.com.au/stewart-raymond/
'Loved & Longed for Always'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 29, 2020