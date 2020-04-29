Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Service
Friday, May 1, 2020
2:30 PM
streamed live
pettigrew.com.au/stewart-raymond/ 'Loved & Longed for Always'
RAY STEWART

RAY STEWART Notice
STEWART RAY 'Butch'

Late of Toronto

Passed peacefully

surrounded by his

loving family

25th April 2020

Aged 73 years



Dearly loved husband of Kathie. Adored father and father-in-law of Darren, Wayne, Allison and Graham. Much loved grand-dad of Matthew and Cherie, Melanie, Oscar, Alex, Noah, Flynn, Piper and Lilly. A great brother, brother-in-law, uncle and a loyal friend to many.



To ensure the health & safely of family & friends at this time Ray's service will by invitation only. For those who wish, his service will be streamed live on Friday 1st May, 2020 at 2.30pm.

Please visit pettigrew.com.au/stewart-raymond/



'Loved & Longed for Always'



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 29, 2020
