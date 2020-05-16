|
|
BRADBURY Ramon William Formerly of Newcastle
and Mt. Kuring-gai
Passed away
12th May, 2020
Aged 92 Years
Former Chief Inspector
NSW Police
Loving husband of June (dec'd). Eldest son of Lacey and Helen (both dec'd). Brother to Bob, Ken, Ron, Lorraine, Neville, and John (all dec'd), and Shirley. Father to Neville, Brian (dec'd), Ross, Owen, and Bruce. Grandfather of Mark, Chris, Keryn, Imgen, and Scott and great grandfather to Connor, Liam, Addison, Chase, Jaxson, and Harriet.
Due to current restrictions Ramon's Funeral will take place privately.
For those who wish Ramon's service will be streamed live at 12 noon on Tuesday 19th May, 2020. Please visit pettigrew.com.au/bradbury-ramon/
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 16, 2020