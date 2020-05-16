Home
Ramon William BRADBURY

Ramon William BRADBURY Notice
BRADBURY Ramon William Formerly of Newcastle

and Mt. Kuring-gai

Passed away

12th May, 2020

Aged 92 Years



Former Chief Inspector

NSW Police



Loving husband of June (dec'd). Eldest son of Lacey and Helen (both dec'd). Brother to Bob, Ken, Ron, Lorraine, Neville, and John (all dec'd), and Shirley. Father to Neville, Brian (dec'd), Ross, Owen, and Bruce. Grandfather of Mark, Chris, Keryn, Imgen, and Scott and great grandfather to Connor, Liam, Addison, Chase, Jaxson, and Harriet.



Due to current restrictions Ramon's Funeral will take place privately.



For those who wish Ramon's service will be streamed live at 12 noon on Tuesday 19th May, 2020. Please visit pettigrew.com.au/bradbury-ramon/



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 16, 2020
