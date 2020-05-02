|
LUCAS Priscilla "Prue" Passed away peacefully 25.04.2020 Aged 74 Years Late of Telarah Beloved wife of MICHAEL. A dear mother to DAVID, TONIA, CAROL and DANNY. Loving grandma and great grandma to their FAMILIES. Doting mum to her pets JOEY, ROSIE and SMOKEY the cat. Family and Friends of PRISCILLA are respectfully advised her Private Funeral Service took place in the Chapel of C.R. Smyth & Son, 311 New England Highway, Rutherford on Friday 01.05.2020. C.R.SMYTH & SON 4932 7744 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 2, 2020