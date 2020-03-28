|
HOLLAND (nee Liddell) PHYLLIS JANE ANN
Late of Shortland,
Formerly of Adamstown
Passed away 22nd March 2020
Aged 85 years
Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Deborah and Rodger, and Bernadette. Much loved Nan of Hayley, Jackson, Liam, Caleb, Grace and her great grandchild Billie. Sister to Helen, Pat, Eddy (dec'd), Daphne and aunt to their families.
The Family and Friends of PHYLLIS are advised that her service was held privately due to current restrictions and to ensure the health and safety of friends and family at this time.
'YOU WILL BE MISSED AND YOUR KINDNESS WILL REMAIN IN OUR HEARTS'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 28, 2020