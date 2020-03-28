Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Resources
More Obituaries for PHYLLIS HOLLAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PHYLLIS JANE ANN HOLLAND

Add a Memory
PHYLLIS JANE ANN HOLLAND Notice
HOLLAND (nee Liddell) PHYLLIS JANE ANN

Late of Shortland,

Formerly of Adamstown

Passed away 22nd March 2020

Aged 85 years



Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Deborah and Rodger, and Bernadette. Much loved Nan of Hayley, Jackson, Liam, Caleb, Grace and her great grandchild Billie. Sister to Helen, Pat, Eddy (dec'd), Daphne and aunt to their families.



The Family and Friends of PHYLLIS are advised that her service was held privately due to current restrictions and to ensure the health and safety of friends and family at this time.



'YOU WILL BE MISSED AND YOUR KINDNESS WILL REMAIN IN OUR HEARTS'



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PHYLLIS's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -