CUMPSON PHYLLIS IRENE (formerly MARSHALL, née O'CONNOR) Passed away 1st March, 2020 Aged 94 Years Late of Regis Aged Care, Elermore Vale Formerly of Garden Suburb Much loved wife of ALLAN MARSHALL (Dec'd), and ROBERT CUMPSON (Dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law of PATRICIA and ALAN MACKIE, KATHY and HAROLD BARNARD, PETER and LEAH MARSHALL. Dear sister of LEONARD O'CONNOR and BEVERLY WOOD. A much loved grandmother of SHARYN REDRIFF, CARISSA BARNARD, JAMES BARNARD, RYAN MARSHALL, ALEX MARSHALL, CASSANDRA LEES and their partners. Treasured great-grandmother of CLEA and BEDE REDRIFF, CHANTELLE BARNARD and KERRIE GAVENLOCK, DAVID and OLIVIA BARNARD, BRENDAN and ALICIA LEES. We respectfully advise that a funeral service for Phyllis took place on Monday 9th March, 2020.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 14, 2020