Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
The East Chapel of Newcastle Memorial Park
176 Anderson Dr,
Beresfield
Phyllis Christina RANDALL

Phyllis Christina RANDALL
RANDALL Phyllis Christina Late of Clarence Town

Formerly Marmong Point

Passed peacefully

12th January 2020

Aged 90 years



Dearly loved wife of Jack (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Julie and Steven, and Jeff. A cherished Grandma to Richelle and Ben, Melanie and Jake, and Matt, and an adored Great Grandma to Isla and Sonny.



The family and friends of Phyllis are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life, to be held in The East Chapel of Newcastle Memorial Park, 176 Anderson Dr, Beresfield, on Friday 17th January 2020, service commencing at 10.30am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 15, 2020
