|
|
RANDALL Phyllis Christina Late of Clarence Town
Formerly Marmong Point
Passed peacefully
12th January 2020
Aged 90 years
Dearly loved wife of Jack (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Julie and Steven, and Jeff. A cherished Grandma to Richelle and Ben, Melanie and Jake, and Matt, and an adored Great Grandma to Isla and Sonny.
The family and friends of Phyllis are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life, to be held in The East Chapel of Newcastle Memorial Park, 176 Anderson Dr, Beresfield, on Friday 17th January 2020, service commencing at 10.30am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 15, 2020