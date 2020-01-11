Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Phillip SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phillip SMITH

Add a Memory
Phillip SMITH Notice
SMITH Phillip Anthony Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family 02.01.2020 Late of Beenleigh Qld Formerly of Stanford Merthyr Aged 66 Years Loving father and father-in-law to JOSHUA and AMANDA. Beloved son of EDDIE and BETTY. A dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle and cousin to PAMELA, SUSAN and their families. Family and friends of PHILLIP are respectfully advised he was privately cremated in accordance with his wishes. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4937 4811 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phillip's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -