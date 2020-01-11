|
SMITH Phillip Anthony Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family 02.01.2020 Late of Beenleigh Qld Formerly of Stanford Merthyr Aged 66 Years Loving father and father-in-law to JOSHUA and AMANDA. Beloved son of EDDIE and BETTY. A dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle and cousin to PAMELA, SUSAN and their families. Family and friends of PHILLIP are respectfully advised he was privately cremated in accordance with his wishes. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4937 4811 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 11, 2020