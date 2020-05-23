Home
Barbara King Funeral Director
7 Terrigal Street
Morisset, New South Wales 2264
4973 1513
Phillip Simon MILLER

Phillip Simon MILLER Notice
MILLER Phillip Simon WW11 Veteran

Passed Away

Suddenly but

Peacefully

17th May 2020

Of Mt Hutton,

Formerly of Narrabri

Dearly loved husband of Winsom (Dec). Loving father and father-in-law of Barb and Hans (Dec), Neil and Satya, Keith and Racheal. Adored Pop of Kirk and Dearne, Lisa and Greg and Scott. Treasured Old Pop of Zac, Brenton, Liam, Tyler, Lani, Dimity and Blake.

Aged 97 Years

His Funeral Service took place privately due to current restrictions.

'Lest We Forget'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 23, 2020
