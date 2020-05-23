|
|
MILLER Phillip Simon WW11 Veteran
Passed Away
Suddenly but
Peacefully
17th May 2020
Of Mt Hutton,
Formerly of Narrabri
Dearly loved husband of Winsom (Dec). Loving father and father-in-law of Barb and Hans (Dec), Neil and Satya, Keith and Racheal. Adored Pop of Kirk and Dearne, Lisa and Greg and Scott. Treasured Old Pop of Zac, Brenton, Liam, Tyler, Lani, Dimity and Blake.
Aged 97 Years
His Funeral Service took place privately due to current restrictions.
'Lest We Forget'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 23, 2020