Funeral
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Wallsend Uniting Church
Metcalfe St
PHILIPPA JOY LONSDALE

LONSDALE PHILIPPA JOY nee McLEAN

Formerly of Wallsend

Late of Hawkins

Masonic Village

Passed away

surrounded by her

loving family

Aged 83 years



Dearly loved wife of Warwick. Mother and mother-in-law of Kevin and Colleen, David and Bronwyn, Brian and Lisa, Kristine and Tony.

Loving Nanny to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Family and friends of Philippa are warmly invited to attend her funeral to be held at Wallsend Uniting Church, Metcalfe St, Wallsend on Monday 6th January 2020 service commencing at 10am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 4, 2020
