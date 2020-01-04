|
|
LONSDALE PHILIPPA JOY nee McLEAN
Formerly of Wallsend
Late of Hawkins
Masonic Village
Passed away
surrounded by her
loving family
Aged 83 years
Dearly loved wife of Warwick. Mother and mother-in-law of Kevin and Colleen, David and Bronwyn, Brian and Lisa, Kristine and Tony.
Loving Nanny to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Family and friends of Philippa are warmly invited to attend her funeral to be held at Wallsend Uniting Church, Metcalfe St, Wallsend on Monday 6th January 2020 service commencing at 10am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 4, 2020