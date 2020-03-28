Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Resources
More Obituaries for PHILIP HANBURY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PHILIP DOUGLAS HANBURY


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
PHILIP DOUGLAS HANBURY Notice
HANBURY PHILIP DOUGLAS Late of Charlestown

Passed away

9th March 2020

Aged 69 years



Dearly loved husband of Lorraine. Much loved father and father-in-law of Terry, Ian and Michael. Loving grandfather of Samuel and James. Loved brother-in-law of Margaret and Michael, Karen and uncle, great-uncle to their families.



Philip's service was held privately, to ensure the health and safety of friends and family at this time. If you wish to watch the service, please visit

pettigrew.com.au/hanbury-philip/

If you need support please call

Lifeline Australia

13 11 14



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PHILIP's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -