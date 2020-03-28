|
HANBURY PHILIP DOUGLAS Late of Charlestown
Passed away
9th March 2020
Aged 69 years
Dearly loved husband of Lorraine. Much loved father and father-in-law of Terry, Ian and Michael. Loving grandfather of Samuel and James. Loved brother-in-law of Margaret and Michael, Karen and uncle, great-uncle to their families.
Philip's service was held privately, to ensure the health and safety of friends and family at this time. If you wish to watch the service, please visit
pettigrew.com.au/hanbury-philip/
If you need support please call
Lifeline Australia
13 11 14
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 28, 2020