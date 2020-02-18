|
|
ROOSE PETER RAYMOND Aged 66 years Beloved husband of Agnes, father of Bridget, Damien and Melissa, father-in-law of Ben and Sophia, grandfather of Benjamin, Zachary, Reilly, Bella, Georgia, Isabelle, Scarlett, Marcel, Darcy, Lucius and Gabriel, cherished son of Ray and June and brother of Annette and Michael, legendary publican and friend to many. Peter's Family invite you to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the North Chapel Crematorium, Beresfield on this Thursday 20th February, 2020 at 2 o'clock. Peter's wake will follow at the hotel he and his family made an institution, the Grand Junction in Maitland.
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020