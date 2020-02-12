|
|
SQUANCE PETER RALPH
Late of Jewells,
Former employee of Rylands and
The Hunter District Water Board
Passed away peacefully 2nd February 2020
Aged 89 years
Dearly loved husband of the late Beryl Squance. Much loved father and father-in-law of Timothy, Kylee and Michael. Loving Pop of Jessica, Lochlan, Jordan, and James. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Vivien, Warren (dec'd), and Roy (dec'd).
The Family and Friends of PETER are advised that his Graveside Service was held privately at his request.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 12, 2020