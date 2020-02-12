Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
PETER RALPH SQUANCE

PETER RALPH SQUANCE Notice
SQUANCE PETER RALPH

Late of Jewells,

Former employee of Rylands and

The Hunter District Water Board

Passed away peacefully 2nd February 2020

Aged 89 years



Dearly loved husband of the late Beryl Squance. Much loved father and father-in-law of Timothy, Kylee and Michael. Loving Pop of Jessica, Lochlan, Jordan, and James. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Vivien, Warren (dec'd), and Roy (dec'd).



The Family and Friends of PETER are advised that his Graveside Service was held privately at his request.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 12, 2020
