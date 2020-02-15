|
|
TRIST Peter Oliver Edward Aged 83 Years
of Cooks Hill
Passed away suddenly at the John Hunter Hospital, Newcastle on 11th February, 2020.
Youngest son of the late Ernest and Margaret Trist. Much loved brother and brother in law of Gordon (dec) and Barbara, David and Bet.
Dearest uncle of Elizabeth and Mark, Les and Diane, Richard and Glenda, Louise and Paul, Michael and Helen, and proud great uncle and grand great uncle of their combined 11 children and 4 grandchildren.
Peter will be remembered fondly by all his relatives and friends, in particular those in the Newcastle theatre community and the Newcastle City Library.
Family and friends are warmly invited to the Celebration of PETER's life at St John's Anglican Church, Parry St, Cooks Hill next SATURDAY, 22nd February 2020 at 11am.
By family request, no flowers.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 15, 2020