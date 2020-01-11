Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter NEWTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter NEWTON

Add a Memory
Peter NEWTON In Memoriam
Dr Peter Eric Newton 1.1.1957-13.1.2019 Our lives go on without you But nothing is the same We have to hide our heartache when someone speaks your name Sad are the hearts that love you Silent are the tears that fall Living here without you is the hardest part of all You did so many things for us your heart was so kind and true And when we needed someone we could always count on you The special years will not return when we are altogether But with the love in all our hearts you walk with us forever. Your loving mother Lorraine and family.
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -