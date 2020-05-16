Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
To be announced at a later date
Private
Peter John LOTT

LOTT Peter John 'LOTTY'

Late of Merriwa

Formerly Dudley Redhead

Passed away 13th May 2020

Aged 73 years



It is with great regret that Pam would like to announce the passing of her loving husband Peter. ~em011Beloved father, step-father, grandfather, father-in-law, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and cousin. Dear friend and great mate to many.



To ensure the health and safety of family and friends at this time, Peter's service will be held for immediate family members and invitation only with a memorial service to be held at a later date. For those who wish, the service will be streamed live on Friday 22nd May 2020 at 12.30pm. Please visit: pettigrew.com.au/lott-peter. We also invite you to send a 'Hug from Home', a message that will be attached to a balloon and fill the chapel with your love and support for the family, pettigrew.com.au/hugs from home.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 16, 2020
