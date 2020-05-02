|
|
HARRISON PETER JOHN
Late of Redhead,
Formerly of Blacksmiths
Passed away unexpectedly
29th April 2020
Aged 80 years
Dearly loved husband of the late Joy Harrison. Much loved father and father-in-law of Colleen and Brendan, and Cherol. Loving Granny of Alyce, Jessica, Michael, Samantha and Joshua, Renee, Levi and his great grandchildren. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.
To ensure the health and safety of friends and family at this time, PETER'S service will be by invitation only. For those who wish, the service will be streamed live, please visit pettigrew.com.au/harrison-peter from 10.00am on Tuesday 5th May 2020, we also invite you to send a 'Hug from Home', a message that will be attached to a balloon and will fill the chapel with your love and support for the family -
pettigrew.com.au/hugs-from-home.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 2, 2020