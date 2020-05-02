Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Service
Tuesday, May 5, 2020
10:00 AM
PETER JOHN HARRISON

PETER JOHN HARRISON
HARRISON PETER JOHN

Late of Redhead,

Formerly of Blacksmiths

Passed away unexpectedly

29th April 2020

Aged 80 years



Dearly loved husband of the late Joy Harrison. Much loved father and father-in-law of Colleen and Brendan, and Cherol. Loving Granny of Alyce, Jessica, Michael, Samantha and Joshua, Renee, Levi and his great grandchildren. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.



To ensure the health and safety of friends and family at this time, PETER'S service will be by invitation only. For those who wish, the service will be streamed live, please visit pettigrew.com.au/harrison-peter from 10.00am on Tuesday 5th May 2020, we also invite you to send a 'Hug from Home', a message that will be attached to a balloon and will fill the chapel with your love and support for the family -

pettigrew.com.au/hugs-from-home.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 2, 2020
