Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:30 AM
St Joseph's Catholic Church
Kenrick Street
The Junction
PETER JARVIS WOODWARD

PETER JARVIS WOODWARD Notice
WOODWARD PETER JARVIS Late of Wallsend

Aged 85 Years



Beloved husband of Beverley. Loving father, father in law and grandfather of Kathryn, David, Peter and their families. Sadly missed brother, brother in law and uncle.



Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Celebration of PETER'S Life to be conducted at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Kenrick Street, The Junction, this FRIDAY 24th January 2020 at 11.30am. A private cremation will follow.



In lieu of flowers donations to Alzheimer's Australia may be left at the Church.



PETER'S family request that those attending wear smart casual (lots of colour). Ties are optional - please no suits.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 22, 2020
