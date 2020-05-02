|
|
KIELY Peter James Late of Belmont Nth
Formerly of
Merewether
Passed peacefully
26th April, 2020
Aged 88 Years
Dearly loved partner of Lyn. Much loved father & father-in-law of Michael & Kate, Angela & Steve. Step-father of Kerin & David, Brett & Louise. Loved and adored 'Poppy-P' of Tom, Jess, Sophie, Angus, Joel, Lucy, Tegan, Grant, Sam, Gabby. Great Poppy-P of Evan, Hayden, and Logan. Loved brother of Ray, uncle of his family.
The family and friends of Peter are advised that His Funeral has taken place privately at His request.
'Forever In
Our Hearts'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 2, 2020