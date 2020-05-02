Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Private
To be announced at a later date
Peter James KIELY

Peter James KIELY
KIELY Peter James Late of Belmont Nth

Formerly of

Merewether

Passed peacefully

26th April, 2020

Aged 88 Years



Dearly loved partner of Lyn. Much loved father & father-in-law of Michael & Kate, Angela & Steve. Step-father of Kerin & David, Brett & Louise. Loved and adored 'Poppy-P' of Tom, Jess, Sophie, Angus, Joel, Lucy, Tegan, Grant, Sam, Gabby. Great Poppy-P of Evan, Hayden, and Logan. Loved brother of Ray, uncle of his family.



The family and friends of Peter are advised that His Funeral has taken place privately at His request.



'Forever In

Our Hearts'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 2, 2020
