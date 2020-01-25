|
|
GULOVSEN PETER JAMES Passed away
Peacefully
17th January 2020
Late of Medowie
Formerly of Charlestown
Aged 85 Years
Dearly loved brother of EVA, NORAH, FREDERICK (dec'd), and HERBERT (dec'd). Much loved uncle of JULIE, CATHY, SHERYL, SUE, JOHN (dec'd), MICHAEL, TREVOR, NOLEEN, and ANDREW.
The relatives and friends of PETER are invited to attend the Celebration of his Life to be held at James Murray Funeral Chapel, 44 Blackall St., Broadmeadow on WEDNESDAY 29th January 2020 at 11.30am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 25, 2020