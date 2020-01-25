Home
James Murray Funeral Directors
44 Blackall Street
Broadmeadow, New South Wales 2292
02 4961 1435
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
11:30 AM
James Murray Funeral Directors
44 Blackall Street
Broadmeadow, New South Wales 2292
PETER JAMES GULOVSEN

PETER JAMES GULOVSEN Notice
GULOVSEN PETER JAMES Passed away

Peacefully

17th January 2020

Late of Medowie

Formerly of Charlestown

Aged 85 Years



Dearly loved brother of EVA, NORAH, FREDERICK (dec'd), and HERBERT (dec'd). Much loved uncle of JULIE, CATHY, SHERYL, SUE, JOHN (dec'd), MICHAEL, TREVOR, NOLEEN, and ANDREW.



The relatives and friends of PETER are invited to attend the Celebration of his Life to be held at James Murray Funeral Chapel, 44 Blackall St., Broadmeadow on WEDNESDAY 29th January 2020 at 11.30am.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 25, 2020
