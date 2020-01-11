|
Peter Morey Grieve Passed away peacefully on 30/12/2019 Aged 81 years Late husband of Valmai, dad to Angela (dec), Bradley, Karen and Matthew. Much loved grandchildren Nicholas, Christopher, Tessa, Shonia and Mitchel, Andrew and Thomas, Emily, Scarlet and Molly Rose. Brother of Tony (dec), Micheal and Christine. The family wish to advise that in accordance with Peter's wishes a private cremation. The family would like to thank the staff at Woodport Erina for the wonderful care of Peter.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 11, 2020