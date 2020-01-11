Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter GRIEVE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter GRIEVE

Add a Memory
Peter GRIEVE Notice
Peter Morey Grieve Passed away peacefully on 30/12/2019 Aged 81 years Late husband of Valmai, dad to Angela (dec), Bradley, Karen and Matthew. Much loved grandchildren Nicholas, Christopher, Tessa, Shonia and Mitchel, Andrew and Thomas, Emily, Scarlet and Molly Rose. Brother of Tony (dec), Micheal and Christine. The family wish to advise that in accordance with Peter's wishes a private cremation. The family would like to thank the staff at Woodport Erina for the wonderful care of Peter.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -