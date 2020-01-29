Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
2:00 PM
The Extra Room, NEX Club, (formerly Newcastle Worker's Club)
King Street
Newcastle
Peter George BARRACK

Peter George BARRACK Notice
BARRACK Peter George OAM Late of Adamstown

Passed away

24th January, 2020

Aged 84 Years



Dearly loved husband of Dianne. Loving father and father-in-law of Kerri and Ted, Glen and Louise, Tracy, Peta and Glenn, Damien and Leizl. Loved pop of their families.



The family and friends of Peter, are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his life, to be held in The Extra Room, NEX Club, (formerly Newcastle Worker's Club) King Street, Newcastle, this Friday 31st January, 2020. Service commencing at 2pm.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be left at the service for Alzheimers Australia, in Peter's memory.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 29, 2020
