BARRACK Peter George OAM Late of Adamstown
Passed away
24th January, 2020
Aged 84 Years
Dearly loved husband of Dianne. Loving father and father-in-law of Kerri and Ted, Glen and Louise, Tracy, Peta and Glenn, Damien and Leizl. Loved pop of their families.
The family and friends of Peter, are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his life, to be held in The Extra Room, NEX Club, (formerly Newcastle Worker's Club) King Street, Newcastle, this Friday 31st January, 2020. Service commencing at 2pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be left at the service for Alzheimers Australia, in Peter's memory.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 29, 2020