Home
Services
Dailey Funerals
122 Elder Street
Lambton, New South Wales 2299
4956 4221
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Lake Macquarie Memorial Park
Cessnock Road
Ryhope
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline MARR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline (STEWART) MARR

Add a Memory
Pauline (STEWART) MARR Notice
MARR (STEWART) PAULINE Late of Lambton and Kempsey Passed away 2nd March 2020 Aged 55 Loving partner of Robert. Amazing mum/mother in law of Markeeta, Lazah (dec), Dylan and Leesa. Beautiful caring nan of Durrahn, Jaala, Sis, Djarrah, Ailani, Marrloo, Zahli, Kase and Tayu. Loving sister, aunty, cousin and friend of many. A celebration of Pauline's life will be held at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park Cessnock Road Ryhope Friday 13th March commencing at 11am. In care of Dailey Family Funerals Newcastle owned and operated 4956 4221
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pauline's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -