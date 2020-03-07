|
MARR (STEWART) PAULINE Late of Lambton and Kempsey Passed away 2nd March 2020 Aged 55 Loving partner of Robert. Amazing mum/mother in law of Markeeta, Lazah (dec), Dylan and Leesa. Beautiful caring nan of Durrahn, Jaala, Sis, Djarrah, Ailani, Marrloo, Zahli, Kase and Tayu. Loving sister, aunty, cousin and friend of many. A celebration of Pauline's life will be held at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park Cessnock Road Ryhope Friday 13th March commencing at 11am. In care of Dailey Family Funerals Newcastle owned and operated 4956 4221
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 7, 2020