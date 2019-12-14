Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
2:30 PM
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paula JEFFREY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paula Cecilia JEFFREY

Add a Memory
Paula Cecilia JEFFREY Notice
JEFFREY (Nee: Blackwell) Paula Cecilia Late of Jesmond

Passed peacefully

9th December 2019

Aged 83 Years



Dearly loved wife of the Late John 'Jack' Jeffrey. Much loved mother of Brett, Robyn, Wayne. Loving 'Nan' of Jade, Samantha, Allissa, Lauren, Shinae. Adored 'Nanny P' of Aurora, Marshall, Hudson. Loved by the Murphy, Feeney and Kelly families.



Friends and family of Paula are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris Street, Wallsend this Wednesday 18th December 2019 service commencing 2.30pm.



'In God's Care'



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paula's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -