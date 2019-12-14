|
|
JEFFREY (Nee: Blackwell) Paula Cecilia Late of Jesmond
Passed peacefully
9th December 2019
Aged 83 Years
Dearly loved wife of the Late John 'Jack' Jeffrey. Much loved mother of Brett, Robyn, Wayne. Loving 'Nan' of Jade, Samantha, Allissa, Lauren, Shinae. Adored 'Nanny P' of Aurora, Marshall, Hudson. Loved by the Murphy, Feeney and Kelly families.
Friends and family of Paula are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris Street, Wallsend this Wednesday 18th December 2019 service commencing 2.30pm.
'In God's Care'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 14, 2019